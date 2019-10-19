news, story, article

Aveyime, Oct. 19, GNA - A model Girls' Junior High School to prompt passion for girl children's education, has been established at Aveyime by the North Tongu District Assembly.

The RC/DA Girls' Model JHS, took off with a total of 13 pioneer girls that exited basic primary six from mixed schools in the area.

Mr Richard Collins Arku, the District Chief Executive (DCE), has inaugurated the first ever such facility, in collaboration with the District Education Directorate and the Battor St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church at Aveyime.

He said the facility was a means of added and lasting sensitisation among the people on the essence of educating girl children to avoid the practice of playing them down in favour of boys.

Mr Arku told parents to stop forcing their girls to stay at home to support their mothers in their household chores, but to educate and empower them to become more productive for themselves, their families and the nation in the future.

He said parents must also ensure their girl children were not loaded with burdensome household chores that would detract them from their homework.

The DCE also urged parents to foster cordial relationship with teachers for the needed child molding collaboration.

He decried huge expenses on funerals, needless personal effects and decorations of their living rooms instead of investing in their their children’s education.

Mr. Arku entreated the teachers to work extra hard for a solid academic foundation in the school to enhance essence of it coming to birth and also encouraged the pioneer girls to study hard to lay a solid future for themselves.

He called on other stakeholders including; the Education Directorate, the Catholic Church, teachers and the community to support the Assembly's goal of nurturing the school into an enviable one to turn out products for higher academic laurels.

The Reverend Fr King Mathias Yao Dodzi and Akordor Emmanuel of the Battor Goretti Catholic Church and others graced the cpmmisdioning.

