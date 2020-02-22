news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Denu (V/R), Feb. 22, GNA - The Ketu South Municipal Assembly has handed over new classroom blocks to pupils and staff of Nogokpo and Agavedzi Basic schools and the St Paul’s Senior High School to resolve infrastructural challenges for effective teaching and learning.

The Nogokpo Basic School was handed a 6-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities including an ICT laboratory, library and four-seater water closet toilet.

The GH¢345,000.00 Ghana Education Fund (GETFUND) project was started by the previous government in 2016.

Agavedzi Basic School got a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities including a six-seater water closet toilet estimated at GH¢252,000.00, funded by the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT).





The St Paul’s Senior High School (SPACO) got GH¢375,000.00 ultramodern six-unit classroom block funded by the GETFUND.





Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the classroom block projects, which the Assembly spent a record time of four months to complete, were testament to the priority the current Administration placed on education.

He said the Assembly was working hard to address infrastructure challenges of schools in the Municipality for quality education delivery and charged the managers to maintain the facilities to last longer.

He urged them to plant trees as wind breaks and for beautification.

Madam Veronica Dzifa Zanku, the Head Teacher of Nogokpo Basic School, was grateful for the project and said it would positively affect academic standards of the school, with a population of 469 pupils and 11 teachers.

She said the school recorded 100 per cent performance in the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and won many gold medals in cultural and sporting disciplines in the Municipality.

Mr Augustine Dziwornu Amedeker, the Headmaster of SPACO, thanked the Government for the support and said the school needed infrastructure expansion to accommodate the growing population and ensure academic excellence.

Torgbui Akponoguia IV, Chief of Agavedzi, who chaired the commissioning, assured the Assembly that the community would take proper care of the building, the first ever to be funded by government.

“In the history of this school, we’ve not had any support from government since Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s time like we’re seeing today” adding, “the old buildings you see here were from contributions from citizens of this community.”

Torgbui Akponoguia said the community had also, through its self-help project, constructed a health facility and called on the Assembly to help provide accommodation for health workers to get the place operational.

The two-day projects commissioning was witnessed by the Municipal Director of Education and other heads of departments, and the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the area, who accompanied the MCE.

A three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities was also commissioned at Glitame Basic School and a shed handed over to women at the Denu Coconut Market, Tokor.

GNA