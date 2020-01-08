news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 08, GNA – The National Labour Commission has ordered the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) to appear before the Commission over its planned indefinite strike action.



A statement signed by the Executive Secretary, M. Ofosu Asamoah, said the order was in exercise of its powers under Section 139 of the Labour Act. 2003 (Act 651).

It directed that all the parties should appear before the Commission on Friday. 10th January 2020, at 1000 hours unless TUSAAG rescinded the strike decision

“This summons supersedes our earlier Invitation of even reference”, it added.

GNA