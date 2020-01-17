news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Nkwanta (O/R), Jan. 16, GNA - About half of the student population of the Nkwanta Senior High School in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have refused to come back to school after the Christmas break.

The School, with a student population of 1,680 reopened on January 5, 2020, after the Christmas holidays, but only 842 students reported for academic work.

Mr Wisdom Annang, Headmaster of the School in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the situation was worrying because it would have serious impact on the academic calendar of the School.

He said it was also demoralising to see teachers in school teaching few students, while majority were at home, who would later come to say they did not understand what was taught.

Mr Annag therefore appealed to parents and guardians of students still at home to return to school.

He said on the day of vacation, most students were complaining that the vacation period was too short for them to work and get money for some school items and suspected that was holding them back.

Mr Annag also said though January 5, 2020 was made clear to the students as the date for reopening, it appeared they wanted to report in March with students running the double track system.

Some teachers expressed worry over the situation in view of the limited time for preparations towards the final examinations for those in form three.

