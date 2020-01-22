news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA



Prampram (GAR), Jan. 22, GNA - The Ningo-Prampram Education Directorate in the Greater Accra Region has received 1,000 mono and dual desks to be distributed to local schools.

The desks, which were presented by the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) formed part of a total of 3,000 furniture package which include teachers' tables and chairs.

Mr. Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive (DCE) presenting the desks, said the gesture was in fulfilment of a pledge made by his outfit to provide the needed furniture to all the 51 local public schools.

Mr Doku explained that non availability of furniture was a serious challenge in local public schools.

According to the DCE, central government was improving education in the country and therefore it was the responsibility of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly's (MMDAs) to augment its efforts.

Mrs Beatrice Olenu, Ningo-Prampram District Education Director, receiving the items, thanked the Assembly for the support and assured that it would be put to good use.

