news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Oct. 07, GNA – A total of 96 students from the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, who have gained admissions into various tertiary institutions, have been provided with financial support from the government and District Assembly.



The package worth a total of GH¢ 130,000.00 is part of a scholarship scheme by the government and the District Assembly, to aid the students to go through tertiary education.

Mr Michael Awuku Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who presented the packages to the students and their parents at Nkawie, said the aim was to ease the financial burden of poor parents, who were struggling to keep their wards in school.

It was also to help increase access for more Ghanaian youth to acquire higher education.

Mr Amoah charged the beneficiaries to study hard to justify their inclusion, since academic excellence was the only criteria to guarantee their continuous enjoyment of the financial support.

He said the decentralization of the country’s scholarship scheme was to ensure equity and expand the number of children who benefited from the scheme every year.

The MCE charged parents to show keen interest in the education of their children.

Oheneba Bonnah Manu, the chief of Nerebehi, who chaired the function praised the government for decentralizing the scholarship to benefit students in rural communities and said such a pro-poor initiative was needed to support rural people.

GNA