news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - The National Inspectorate Board has warned private pre-tertiary schools which are operating contrary to the President's directive that all schools be closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020., to close down immediately.



The directives were given to contain the COVID-19 which has hit the country, recording six cases.

The President directed all basic to tertiary schools to close down indefinitely do conduct more distance learning modules.

In a statement signed by Madam Haggar Hilda Ampadu, the Acting Executive Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, advised all schools to abide by the President's directives or face strict sanctions.

The NIB will like to urge all Ghanaians to be each other's keeper and report such institutions to the Inspectorate's office or call 0302907589 during office hours or 0545732688 after office hours from March 16, 2020.

GNA