By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Wa, Feb. 12, GNA - The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been called upon to adopt the Quality Assurance Project (QAP) to complement the implementation of the Standard Based Curriculum (SBC) in Ghanaian basic schools.



The QAP, which is the brain child of Rescue to Effective Learning through Creative Application and Sustainable Opportunities for All-Ghana (Relcaso Ghana), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) was designed in 2017 and piloted in selected schools within the Wa Municipality.

Based on the success, the Methodist Education Unit has rolled out the project to cover all schools under the Unit, while piloting has also been extended to selected schools in the Northern, Upper East, Brong-Ahafo and the Ashanti Regions.

Mr Williams Ayaaba Akongbabre, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Relcaso Ghana who made the call during a four-day training each for teachers under the Methodist and the Catholic Educational Units within the Wa Municipality, noted that the project innovations were in tandem with that of the SBC.

“In fact, our QAP has so many smart innovations in it such that if fully rolled out across all basic schools in Ghana, it will lead to higher levels of quality education, which the new SBC seeks to achieve”, he emphasized.





Mr Akongbabre noted that with the introduction of the SBC in September 2019, by National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA), Relcaso Ghana had reorganised the curriculum into teachable items with complementary write-ups in the form of content, which the organisation called the facilitation notes.

“The facilitation notes enable the teacher to get deeper understanding of the various strands, sub-strand indicators and exemplars in the SBC to enable smooth and successful lesson delivery”, he explained.

He pointed out that in order to guarantee the future of the young ones, then the country’s education system should prioritise creative arts, technical and vocational education and training.

He stressed that the curriculum should be structured in a way that would subject the student to practical experience and skills acquisition, which was offered by the QAP.

Mr Emmanuel Osman, Tutor, NJA College of Education who delivered a presentation on the topic “The Professional Teacher”, noted that every professional teacher must be knowledgeable, know his/her subject area and teach it well, and also know the learning strategies that would best be for the pupils/students.

He stressed the need for teachers to possess 21st century skills in order to meet the learning demands of the learner, emphasising that the learners needed practicality, creativity and inquisitive thinking and learning.

Mr Osman also advised teachers to endeavour to give positive feedback to pupils/students who were not performing well in order to encourage them to put in their best.

