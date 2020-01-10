news, story, article

Fodua (E/R), Jan. 10, GNA – Eco Warriors Movement (EWM), an environmental focused Non Governmental Organisation in Kumasi, has led a number of schools and communities in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions to plant trees to protect their environment.

The junior schools are: the Agogo Presbyterian Demonstration A, Fodua Kwahu Besease, Kumasi Academy, as well as the Ejisu and Ejisu Besease communities.

They, together planted a total of about 550 seedlings of Ofram, Emire, Kusia and Edinam trees in their respective communities.

Mr Otuo Acheampong Boakye, President of the NGO, told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the tree planting by students of the Fodua Senior high school that the exercise was to mark the UN decade of restoration.

It was also part of preparations towards the Earth Week celebrations scheduled to be held April.

Mr Boakye said the exercise would be climaxed with an Eco Walk in Kumasi to encourage and motivate the people, especially the youth to take proper care of their environment.

He appealed to the beneficiary schools and communities to take good care of the trees and continue to protect them to grow to prevent disasters in their communities.

