By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Sumbrungu (U/E), Oct. 17, GNA – The Centre for Sustainable Rural Development (CESRUD), a non-profit humanitarian organization has organized a refresher training programme on the new curriculum for selected teachers in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The two-day exercise, which benefitted 45 kindergarten (KG) and nursery teachers drawn from basic schools in the Bolgatanga North and West ‘B’ Circuits, was to equip the teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to be able to deliver quality services to the pupils.

The capacity building workshop, which had financial support from Amsterdam Bolgatanga Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), was to further enable the teachers to fully understand the tenets of the new curriculum and how they could effectively implement it in their various schools.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Rex Asanga, the Executive Director of CESRUD, Mr Johnson Agolma, the Project Manager of CESRUD, said improving upon quality education has always been the desire of the organization since its establishment.

He said as part of the funding for the programme, hexagonal tables, children’s chairs, teachers’ tables and some teaching and learning materials were procured and distributed to some deprived KG and nursery schools in the area.

He said the foundation of education was at the basic level especially the lindergarten, therefore there is the need for every effort to be made to put the necessary infrastructure in place to improve it.

Ms Beatrice Atule, the Bolgatanga Municipal Training Officer of the Ghana Education Service, said the new standard based curriculum needed supplementary trainings to enable the teachers better appreciate the initiative and work effectively.

Ms Georgina Anafo, one of the trainers, took the teachers through the content of the new curriculum and schooled them on how to apply the terms in their lesson notes preparation.

The beneficiary teachers expressed gratitude to CESRUD and its sponsors adding that the one week training that was organized nationwide was too short for them to appreciate the total extent of the curriculum.

They appealed to the government to provide the necessary infrastructure including classrooms and other learning centres to enable the schools to fully implement the curriculum to secure a better future for the children.

CESRUD, registered in 1998 and operating at Sumbrungu in the Bolgatanga Municipal, has over the years contributed to improving basic education in the area including collaboration with other Non-Governmental Organizations such as Friends of African Village Libraries (FAVL) to establish community libraries at Sumbrungu, Sherigu and Gowrie-Kunkua in the Bongo District.

Aside partnering Biblionef and Lions Club International, two NGOs, to restock the libraries and create mini-libraries in all the basic schools in the two circuits to encourage reading, the humanitarian organization has empowered over 80 rural women groups with skills and knowledge to venture into income generating activities to improve upon their livelihoods.

