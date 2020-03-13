news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, March 13, GNA - Africa Education Watch, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has called on the Ghana Education Service to install industrial alcohol-based sanitizers at vantage points within school environments to protect pupils and students against the COVID-19.

It said basic and secondary schools comprise gatherings of about 3,000 students and shall require the basic information and kits in preventing the disease.

Mr Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) following the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country on March 12.

It said this was necessary as the disease spreads mainly through contact thereby making gatherings very risky.

It appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure basic preventive measures through outreach in all schools, and deploying circuit supervisors to inspect compliance of the measures in both private and public schools.

The statement asked that the emergency response numbers for reporting suspected cases of COVID-19 (0509497700, 0558439868) be published in all schools.

It called on corporate Ghana to donate industrial alcohol-based hand sanitizers to the GES to make schools safer.

GNA