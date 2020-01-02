news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Hweakwae (E/R), Jan. 02, GNA - The Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAKDeF) has supported 39 apprentices in the Birim North District to complete their artisanal works training.

The three-year training included carpentry, hairdressing, decorations, aluminium fabrication, plumbing, electricals, tailoring, and wielding.

Mr Paul Apenu, the Executive Secretary of NAKDeF, during the graduation ceremony, said the programme, since its inception in 2015, had supported more than 1,000 youth in its catchment area.

Each of the graduates were also paid GH¢300.00 after the training, he said, adding that it was the company’s utmost priority to assist and provide support to the people, especially the youth.

Newmont, through the Foundation, has provided support for several young people with start-up kits to establish their own businesses and create job opportunities.

Mr Apenu entreated the graduands to put their acquired knowledge into practice through the establishment of their own enterprises.

Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie I, the Chief of Abirem, applauded NAKDeF for supporting the beneficiaries and urged the trainees to be disciplined when they establish their respective businesses.

He encouraged the people to patronise the proposed Akyem Technical and Vocational Training Institute when established in the Birim North District to build on their skills.

GNA