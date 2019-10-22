news, story, article

By J. K, Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R) Oct. 22, GNA - The newly reconstituted University of Education Winneba (UEW) Governing Council has given the assurance that it will work assiduously to resolve all issues militating against the peace of the University.



Professor Obeng Mireku, Chairman of the Council gave the assurance at the 24th Congregation of UEW at Winneba where 16,489 degrees, diplomas and certificates were awarded graduates of the class of 2018i/2019 from the Winneba, Mampong, Ajumako and Kumasi campuses.

The event also celebrated the hard work and achievements of the graduates.

Prof. Mireku assured the general public that the Council would take a look at all the petitions to be received during its meetings and work to restore peace and unity back on campus.

He used the occasion to thank the President and the Minister of Education for reconstituting the Governing Council, which afforded others the rare privilege to serve on the Council to bring their expertise on board.

The Governing Council Chairman appealed to the Government for financial clearance to recruit more academic staff and others to meet the growing population in anticipation to the large number of Senior High School Students who would be seeking admission into the university.

The University is constructing an Ultra-modern lecture theatre, expanding student residential facilities and improving the road network on the campuses, he stated.

“We intend to match the growth in our students’ numbers and our programmes’ with the appropriate infrastructural support, to create the right balance between the training of our students and their relevance for personal and national development”.

He applauded the graduands for their successes, which had come through hard work, determination, and perseverance in their various field of study and urged them to impact positively on the society.

“Leave indelible marks for posterity to benefit as you transit into the ‘real world’ and it is worthy to note that the world today is witnessing “get rich quick” by its youth. Make sure that you never engage yourselves with this group and stay away from all social vices.

“Be ambassadors of change wherever you find yourselves and exhibit attitudes worthy emulating since this generation is looking up to you as mentors and you cannot afford to fail them”, he urged them.

GNA