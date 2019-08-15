news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Akuapim-Mampong (E/R), Aug. 15, GNA - Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has said the New National Youth Policy would ensure gender parity and be disability-friendly.

He said government is soliciting the input of stakeholders across the country to reflect the concerns of the Ghanaian youth.

He said the ultimate goal of the policy is geared towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goal Four of ensuring universal access to education by all children of school-going age.

Mr Asiamah said this at this year's celebration of the International Youth Day at Akuapim Mampong in the Eastern Region on Wednesday.

The day, marked under the theme: "Transforming Education", brought together youth groups, members of the Youth Parliament, Ministers of State, Directors of Education and traditional leaders.

It was marked with a local theme: "The Role of the Youth in Contributing to Quality Education in Ghana", to remind the youth about their potentials and encourage them to aspire higher in their respective pursuits to make a difference in society.

The event was jointly organised by the National Youth Authority, Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education and United Nations Population Fund.

The Youth and Sports Minister said government is constructing ten sports complex across ten administrative regions and upon their completion, they would serve as recreational centres and engender youth entrepreneurship.

Mr Emmanuel Asigri, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, said the Authority created district and regional Youth Parliament to serve as a platform for young people to deliberate on national issues and express their views on issues affecting them.

He said the Authority would soon embark on a Youth Voluntary Project to rekindle the spirit of volunteerism, patriotism and nationalism amongst the youth.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the Special Guest of Honour, for his part, said Akufo-Addo's government would continue to invest in youth development and ensuring quality education at the basic level through the provision of education infrastructure and teaching and learning materials.

To this end, he said, government increased the Capitation Grant per pupil from GH¢4.50 to GH¢10.00 upon assumption of office in 2017, coupled with other innovative initiatives such as the flagship Free Senior High School Policy (FSHS), which has supported hundreds and thousands of students and brought financial relief to parents and guardians.

"President Akufo-Addo's government will not short-change the youth of this nation.

"We are committed to empowering and providing quality education to the Ghanaian youth because it's the development of the human capital that helps to develop a nation, not the natural resources such as gold, bauxite, cocoa and crude oil, " Dr Bawumia said.

He said the Ghanaian youth have the abilities and potentials like any other youth in the world to make a difference in life and reiterated government's resolve to digitise the various sectors of the economy to ensure quality service delivery.

He cited some prominent Ghanaians including former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, who touched the world with their talents and professors and engineers that worked in well-acclaimed universities and firms and made tremendous impacts.

He said there is nothing impossible one could not accomplish in life, but all required hard work, dedication and discipline to make a difference in society.

Dr Bawumia said government would continue investing in education through the Free SHS policy to attain the Sustainable Development Goal four of ensuring universal access to education by all children of school-going age.

GNA