Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The Neogenics Education Group, an independent educational consultancy and service providers, delivering excellent training and educational consultancy services, is set to host the fifth Global Super Teachers Conference in Accra.



The 7-day Conference will be opened on Saturday, August 24 and is expected to be addressed by Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Minister of Education, on the theme: “Bridging the Education Gap in Africa”.

A statement from Neogenics Education Group and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the conference would continue with a transformational Professional Development experience from August 26 – 30, with 20 Break-Out Sessions at the International Training Centre in Accra.

It said the Group has in the past editions, brought together teachers and educators across Ghana and the international community, adding that, this year’s event would bring together renowned local and international educators to equip teachers with contemporary skills to improve standards in classroom practice.

The statement said the Conference would be held alongside an Edutech exhibition for 21st -century technologies, and that, it would be climaxed with an Education Awards (Educom Awards).

It said the professional training sessions, as part of the conference package, had come at a time when the Ghana Education curriculum was undergoing critical reforms and set to commence in September 2019.

It said the conference would promote creativity and innovation among teachers towards empowering them to match the pedagogy demands of the New Ghana Education Curriculum.

The statement said: It is therefore imperative for teachers and school leaders to participate in the fifth edition of Global Super Teachers Conference so that they can get informed and go perform.”

It said in Africa, more than one-fifth of children between the ages of six and 11 and one-third between the ages of 12 and 14 are out of school.

The statement said as a continent, Africa had recorded the highest rates of educational exclusion in the world, adding that, the educational gap in Africa and the rest of the world was wide and needed to be narrowed.

It said the Group had for the past five years contributed to narrowing the gap in education through interventions such as annual teacher’s professional development event dubbed Global Super Teachers’ Conference.

Our vision is “to equip educational Institutions and individuals with appropriate tools, skills, training, resources and advisory services, which will enable them to deliver their goals effectively and maximize their potential.”

In the past five years, the statement said, Neogenics Education had been involved in the training of teachers, heads of schools, teaching assistants and other individuals in the UK, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa and Ghana.

GNA