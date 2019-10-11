news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R) Oct. 11, GNA - Two hundred and seventy-nine (279) needy undergraduate students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), who attained 2.5 Cumulative Grade Point Average and above benefited from the Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship Fund.

Each of the beneficiary received GHS 1,000.00.

Professor Dominic Mensah, chairman for the disbursement of the Fund who presented the money to the beneficiaries at a ceremony held at the North Campus of the University in Winneba said the Fund was instituted by the University to reduce the financial burden of needy but brilliant students who met the requirement.

According to him, 121 of such students benefited from the fund in 2018/19 academic year, but the figure was increased by 100 percent for needy students in the university who needed support to continue their education.

He applauded the Rev. Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of the University for instituting the scholarship fund to help the students to go through their academic work.

Professor Mensah and other members of the committee urged the beneficiaries to concentrate on their studies, work harder to sustain or improve the grades they attained to go through their programmess without hindrances.

They urged needy students who were benefiting from other support funds to not to apply in order to ensure that their colleagues who were in need also received support to further their education.

He cautioned that anyone who will be found to have enjoyed multiple support will be sanctioned.

GNA