news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Oct 18, GNA - Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education (TVET), has called for increased resources to eliminate learning poverty to speed-up development in less developed countries.

She said in the globally dynamic era, it was important for nations to join hands in a concerted effort to eliminate learning poverty as a means to reduce to the minimum global poverty.

She said well-educated people were central to eliminating poverty and engineering development in the country.

The Minister said this in her remarks at the World Bank’s Conference on poverty eradication held to mark this year’s End Poverty Day in Accra on Thursday.

The theme of the programme was: “Ending Learning Poverty-Getting Every Child to Read and Understand by Age Ten.”

Mrs Twum-Ampofo said the government was committed to education as crucial in poverty elimination hence the direction of much resources into the sector.

She said it was important for children, especially those from poor communities to gain access to education at an early age, to have a better foundation.

She said the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) guaranteed by the Constitution had increased primary enrolment significantly and the Capitation Grant and School Feeding Programme, both introduced by Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor had further enhanced primary enrollment.

She said people living in poor and deprived communities in the past feared to enroll their children in school, because they may go hungry but with the introduction of the School Feeding Programme many children go to school with much enthusiasm.

She said the new standard based curriculum would introduce some changes into the methodology with which teachers delivered their responsibilities in the class room.

She said even the traditional mode of sitting in class where each child sat behind another was going to change where they would sit in a way which gives them a direct contact with their teacher.

She said the regular routine of examinations would change, that students at primary level would be required to sit for common examinations in grades two, four and six to assess their performance over their periods of study before promotion to the next grade.

She said a monitoring team would be set to monitor that teachers implement the expectations of the curriculum.

“This would not be like the regular inspection of only lesson notes which has been the practice,” she said.

She called on parents and stakeholders to give more attention to challenges pupils faced with quality in terms of reading and writing.

GNA