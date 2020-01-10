news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA - The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) to pay the salaries of six out of eight Technical Universities who submitted their data to it.



In addition, the NCTE should also pay their allowances on January 29, 2020.

It asked the two Technical Universities, Sunyani and Tamale, which had not submitted their data to do so latest by January 17, to enable government pay them.

These were contained in a press release signed by Mr Andy Kwabena Asamoah, Chairman of the NLC and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“The Commission also directs that with this intervention, Technical Universities Senior Administrators Association of Ghana-TUSAAG shall call off the strike with immediate effect and return to work,” stated.

It said this followed separate meetings with TUSAAG, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Education, Fair Wages and Salary Commission as well as the Controller and the Accountant General Department on Thursday, January 9.

“The parties are further directed to continue negotiations on the outstanding issues in good faith,” the release noted.

GNA