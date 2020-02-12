news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – The grand finale of the 2019/2020 Nana Sir Ofori-Atta I National Energy Quiz for Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Eastern Region would be held on Thursday, February 13, at the Krobo Girls SHS at Odumase-Krobo.



The three schools for the finals are the Asamankese SHS, Oyoko Methodist SHS and Nkwatia SHS who exhibited a diversity of ability, talent and formidability in the build-up towards the grand finale.

The winning school would take the first coveted trophy of the annual event.

This was in a statement issued jointly by the Eastern Star Awards Company Limited and the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), the organisers of the programme, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

The annual Nana Sir Ofori-Atta National Energy Quiz (NEQ) competition is run under the auspices of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and coordinated by the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Energy.

It is designed to empower senior high and technical schools with knowledge on the entire energy value chain including petroleum upstream and downstream, power generation, transmission and distribution.

The quiz equally aims at educating the youth in both SHSs and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions on the energy sector.

It is sponsored by the Ghana Oil Company Limited, Ghana Grid Company Limited, the Energy Commission, Ghana Maritime Authority, Ghana National Gas Company Limited and the Petroleum Commission, the statement said.

Dignitaries from the ministries of Education, Finance, Works and Housing and the various state institutions are expected to grace the occasion.

GNA