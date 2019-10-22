news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Kintampo, (BE/R), Oct. 22, GNA – Programme Accreditation for Physician Assistants at the Kintampo College of Health and Well-being (CoHWK) has been approved, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health has said.



He said the National Accreditation Board was finalising processes and very soon, the accreditation for the programme would be announced.

Speaking at the 7th graduation ceremony of the College held at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, Mr. Agyemang-Manu directed the College not to introduce any programme until the accreditation was received.

A total of 2,746 students graduated from the Departments of Community Health, Health Information, Community Mental Health, Community Medicine and Health, Oral Health and Medical Diagnostics.

The ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary celebration of the College on the theme: “50 Years of Training Health Professionals, The Relevance of College of Health and Well-being in Ghana and the Way Forward”.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu said the Health Ministry recognised the numerous challenges – infrastructure, affiliation, transportation, utility bills, financial clearance for employment, confronting the College, saying, “all those challenges would be addressed very soon.”

He said works had begun through the joint efforts of the Ministry and the College for the construction of an ultra-modern storey building complex to serve as lecture halls and office space for effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu indicated that the CoHWK had contributed immensely in professional character moulding and inspiring the requisite ethical and moral values in healthcare professionals for sustainable quality healthcare provision in achieving Universal Health Coverage.

He observed that the numerous health challenges Ghana faced were not local, but global in nature, hence, the Ministry was ensuring that public health training institutions curriculum, reflected international standards.

Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Adusei, the Director of the institution said the College started with 16 students in 1969, had about 200 in 2001 but now has about 4,433 including sandwich students.

It has 3,245 regular and 1,188 sandwich students and offered 14 programmes.

Dr. Opoku-Adusei said the student population continued to grow, saying, due to inadequate infrastructure, the College was able to admit only 1,175 fresh students out of the 3,713 applicants who attended the selection interview for the 2019/2020 academic year.

He emphasised that the CoHWK was committed to achieving its vision to be a world-class health university that would respond to the health needs of communities and expressed the hope that the Ministry of Health, government and stakeholders would assist and support the College to achieve the vision.

Mr. Kofi Amoakohene, the Bono East Regional Minister, said the government was determined to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal Three (3) of Good Health and Well-being to ensure a healthy life and promote the well-being of all at all ages.

The government has revived the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and is also developing a comprehensive primary health care package that will lead to better health outcomes, and lower cost of health care, he added.

Mr. Amoakohene advised Ghanaians who had still not registered with the NHIS to do so, to easily access quality health care delivery at all times and everywhere in Ghana.

