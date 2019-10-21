news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – Professor Nick Kwodwo Nketiah, Policy Advisor, National Commission on Culture, has said that music has the ability to improve academic performance due to its impact on human brain.

He said listening to music could amongst others also improve language development and speech skills in children, enhance one’s self-esteem, listening skills and enhance power of concentration.

Professor Nketiah said this in his speech in Accra at this year’s “Sounds of Music “; a choral music competition held for secondary and technical schools and organized by the Centre for Nation Culture (CNC), Accra.

The competition was contested by four schools namely; Assin Foso Vocational Training Institute, Biriwa Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute, Toh-Kpalime Vocation Training Institute and New Century Training Institute, Dansoman.

Professor Nketiah said even though choral music is a fundamental part of modern life its roots could be traced into the traditional forms of Ghanaian music where drums and songs were sung with a harmonious rhythm.

He said even though the preference of music may differ from person to person its sense of fulfillment was constant for those who practiced, composed or enjoyed it.

He said musicians produced their song for various reasons; some for the fame and applause, or to gain a livelihood while others use it as an instrument to express their emotions, reservations and for sharing opinions on issues.

Mrs Alice Alima Kala, Director, CNC, Accra, said this is the fourth edition of the annual competition held by the Centre as part of its mandate to promote the Art of Music.

She said the competition was well contested as contestants took their turns to sing both new and old choral tunes amidst cultural performances and acrobatic displays.

She said even though the event happens to be one of their younger programmes it could be used to promote the Art of Music and culture.

The three paneled jury included Reverend Dr Victor Monieson, a Music composer and lecturer, Madam Peace Joy Rich, an Educationist and Musician, and Mr Lawrence Kwaku Agyeman, General Secretary, Ghana Association Visual Artists.

At the end of the competition Biriwa Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute topped with 98 per-cent, second position went to New Century Training Institute, Dansoman with 87 per-cent, Assin Foso Vocational Training Institute with 68 per-cent and Toh-Kpalime Vocation Training Institute with 64 per-cent.

