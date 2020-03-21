news, story, article

Accra, March 21, GNA - MTN Ghana has announced a Y’ello care package, where customers can access a variety of online learning channels to support the home learning and entertainment needs of children.



As part of measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Government has closed down universities, senior high schools and basic schools from 16th March, 2020 till further notice.

A statement issued by MTN in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, was tasked to roll out distance learning programmes.

The Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo-Ganson, was quoted as saying: “Our customers are very important to us and even more so in these difficult times.”

"We must show our customers that we care about their wellbeing. We believe the zero rating of over 25 educational online sites will be a great relief to our customers and their children and other dependents."

The statement said company would continue to explore other opportunities to make life a whole lot brighter even in these difficult times.

MTN Ghana has already started several communications through various channels such as SMS and social media to provide customers with updates on the Coronavirus. Personal hygiene tips on how to manage the virus have also been shared.

The company has deployed safety tips as caller tunes for both prepaid and post-paid customers.

MTN MoMo has also just announced incentives approved by the Bank of Ghana to enable customers to adopt MoMo for financial transactions to minimize the risk posed by cash handling.

Additionally, it has zero rated the website of the Ghana Health Service to enable customers to read and access information on COVID-19 free of charge.

The statement said the announcement of the free online package for several educational sites was a welcome addition to enable students, teachers, parents and guardians access educational materials, information and learning activities at home.

Below are the school websites that have been zero-rated to support school children to learn at home.

They are https://www.activelylearn.com/, https://teachbanzai.com/

http://www.blog.classhook.com/2020/03/06/support-for-schools-impacted-by-coronavirus-covid-19/, https://www.curriki.org/, https://www.discoveryeducation.com.

The rest are https://gamilab.com/, https://infercabulary.com/, https://listenwise.com/

,https://www.musicfirst.com/, https://www.noredink.com/, https://www.pbslearningmedia.org/, https://www.rozzycareeradventures.com/, https://twigeducation.com/,

https://www.vocesdigital.com/

The statement said more websites would be added in due course.

GNA