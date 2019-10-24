news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Bonwire (Ash), Oct. 24, GNA – The Bonwire Senior High School and Simms Senior High School, both in the Ashanti Region, have received Mathematics text books from the MTN Foundation.

Each school received 300 copies of core mathematics text books at separate presentation ceremonies on the campuses of the beneficiary schools on Wednesday morning.

A total of 2,000 text books worth GH¢60,000.00 are expected to be distributed to six senior high schools across the country including four in the northern sector of the country.

The Ghana Senior High School in Tamale and Salaga Senior High School are the other beneficiary schools in the northern sector.

Mr Simon Amoah, the Acting General Manager of the Northern Business District of MTN Ghana, who presented the books, said MTN Foundation was created to make a positive contribution to the society through education, health and economic empowerment.

He said the donation was to promote the study of mathematics and improve numeracy skills of the students in the beneficiary schools.

Mr Amoah expressed the hope that the books would translate into improved performance in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as far as mathematics is concerned.

The MTN Foundation, he said, would continue to transform the lives of Ghanaian children through the provision of academic materials, infrastructure and scholarships.

Mrs Cassandra Owusu-Ansah, Headmistress of Bonwire Senior High school, applauded MTN Foundation for the support.

She said the donation would go a long way to improve the performance of the school in mathematics and called for more support especially in the area of infrastructure.

GNA