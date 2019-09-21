news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Sept. 21, GNA – Construction work has begun on a 600-bed girls’ dormitory and a housemistress’ bungalow for the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) to provide a healthy living environment for the girls of the school.

The GH¢2,000,000,00 project, to be completed in eight months, is an initiative of MTN Ghana Foundation, the charity wing of the telecoms giant, Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN Ghana), as part of its corporate social responsibility to complement government’s efforts at improving access to especially girls education in the country.

When completed, it will bring to 148 the total number of projects undertaken by the MTN Ghana Foundation at the cost of 13.5 million dollars in the country since its establishment 12 years ago.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who joined officials of MTN Ghana and the authorities of TAMASCO to break the ground for the commencement of the project in Tamale on Friday, described it as, “The largest single infrastructure investment in TAMASCO since its establishment”.

TAMASCO has a female student population of 1,200 but its girls’ dormitory can only accommodate 600 students, hence the MTN Ghana Foundation’s intervention to ameliorate the situation.

Dr Bawumia said the project added to continuing efforts to promote the education of the girl-child adding, “It is an investment in the empowerment of the adolescent girl, which is important in breaking the intergenerational transmission of poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination, and building a better future for our girls”.

He commended MTN Ghana Foundation for continuing to demonstrate its commitment to supporting and investing towards the socio-economic advancement of the country.

Dr Bawumia advised that “as Information and Communication Technology has been included in the new basic curriculum, let us encourage the youth to scale up the application of science and technology to develop innovative solutions that will support and accelerate the growth and development” of society.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, underscored the importance of education in the lives of individuals and the country saying that informed the MTN Ghana Foundation’s decision to invest in the education sector of the country.

Mr Adadevoh said there is the need to create an enabling environment for the youth to unleash their potentials expressing belief that the project would help to unlock opportunities for all in the school.

He said on completion, the dormitory would be fully furnished and fitted with beds to suit the needs of the students calling on stakeholders including the contractor to collaborate to ensure that the project was completed on schedule.

Mr Suaib Wilberforce Adams, Headmaster of TAMASCO, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the gesture which would go a long way to address one of the critical needs of the school.

GNA