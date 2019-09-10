news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Kwahu Mpraeso (E/R), Sept. 10, GNA - Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, has constructed and handed over school projects to communities across the Kwahu South District in the Eastern Region to enhance teaching and learning.

The projects include three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the Osubeng D/A School, Kwahu Mpraeso No.2 D/A, Yirenkyikrom D/A, Atibie Methodist Basic School and the Obo Presbyterian Basic School.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Acheampong said since he was elected MP, he had ensured that every community under his jurisdiction had its fair share of development.

He said he had collaborated with Vim Foundation, a non-governmental organization, and MTN, a telecommunication company, to renovate three basic schools at Obo, Mpraeso and Atibie to help create an enabling environment for the pupils to learn.

Mr Acheampong said he had provided library books to basic schools and community libraries across the District to inculcate the habit of reading in the pupils.

He promised to continuously support by donating building materials to facilitate school projects the District Assembly was undertaking.

The MP said he had presented computers and accessories to the Atibie Midwifery and Nursing Training School, the Mpraeso Circuit Court, the District Education Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Mpraeso Senior High School to aid in their administrative works.

To promote sporting activities, Mr Acheampong said he had distributed jerseys and footballs to teams of the basic schools in the Constituency.

He entreated the people to take advantage of government’s Free Senior High School Policy to educate their wards.

GNA