By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kwahu Mpraeso (E/R), Sept. 22, GNA - Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, has donated 400 pieces of books and pencils for distribution to pupils in class one and kindergarten one in schools in the Kwahu South District.

Presenting the items on behalf of the MP, Nana Anim Darkwa, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Secretary, said the donation formed part of the MP’s effort to contribute his quota to the provision of quality education to his people.

He said education is the bedrock of every developed country, hence the need for all efforts to support education.

The MP in his speech promised to continue to support education in the constituency to ensure that the vulnerable in the society also have access to quality education to help improve the literacy rate in the district.

Receiving the items on behalf of the district education directorate, Mr Edwin Ofosu Kwarkye, the Kwahu South District Education Director, thanked the MP for the gesture and said he would ensure that the items were distributed equally among the schools.

