By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Feb. 26, GNA - Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region has congratulated Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AKAST) for winning the regional level for this year's National Science and Maths Quiz Competition.



He commended the entire leadership, students and teachers of the School for the high performance.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Ahiafor said the feat, "has given me more zeal to go the extra mile in my commitment in supporting education in Akatsi South".

Awudome Senior High School (AWUSCO) even though making consistent appearance to the single elimination stages in recent years, would miss this year's edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after an unexpected defeat during the Volta regional qualifiers.

At the end of the competition, AKAST had 28 points against 22 for AWUSCO.

Sokode Senior High School picked 15 points leaving Ave Senior High (AVESCO) in the last position with 12 points.

AKAST received a cheque for GH¢ 1,000,00 and booked a place at the University of Ghana in May for the national competition.

