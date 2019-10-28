news, story, article

Sogakope (VR), Oct. 28, GNA - A total of 3,310 girls and 3,002 boys have enrolled under the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme in the South Tongu District of the Volta region for the 2018/2019 academic year.

The four Senior High Schools, Sogakope Senior High School, St. Catherine Senior High School, Dabala Senior High Technical School and Comboni Technical Vocational School in the District have recorded a massive increment in their enrolment with more girls pursuing their second cycle education in the District.

Mr. Louis Emmanuel Agama, the South Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), said this at the Assembly’s "Meet-The-Press" forum held at Sogakofe to inform the public about government’s flagship programs and development projects in the District.

Mr Agama said after the introduction of the FSHS, every academic year saw increment in the number of enrolments especially with girls.

He said the District was working around the clock to improve infrastructural development in the Senior High Schools to meet the increasing demand.

The DCE said the District had already taken up projects that were started by the previous government in the Secondary Schools and completed some of them.

“Some projects that have not been completed by the previous government have been completed, others have taken up and we are working hard to complete them to reduce the pressure on the existing ones in the various Senior High Schools” Mr. Agama said.

He said the rest of the projects which included the construction of 18-Shower Points and 12NO. Water Closet Toilet in both Sogakope Senior High School and St Catherine Senior High School all started in February 2016 but were not completed, have been revised and expected to be completed in December 2019, adding that “there are other developmental projects the District is embarking on and very soon all these projects will be completed and ready for use”.

Mr Agama asked the media to educate the citizenry on the need to honour their tax obligations for more developments.

