news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, on Thursday inaugurated the Governing Councils for the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the University of Development Studies (UDS).

The 14-member Governing Council of the UDS, chaired by Mr Nutifafa Kuenyehia, a government nominee had representatives from the University Teachers Association of Ghana, representatives of the University, the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU) and Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools.

The UEW, on the other hand, has a 17-member Council chaired by Professor Obeng Mireku, who is also a Government Nominee, with members being Professor A. Afful-Broni, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service and representatives from the National Council for Tertiary Education and GRASAG.

The Council would be responsible for the governance of the Universities by enhancing their vision and facilitating the mission.

They are also expected among other duties to make arrangements appropriate for the internal organisation of the universities, promote income generation activities, establish committees or boards and assign functions.

The Council was also tasked to extend the frontiers of knowledge in the universities through research and scholarship, produce scientifically literate and technologically competent graduates, develop thinkers competent in their fields of studies contribute their knowledge and skills to national development.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, who swore in the members, urged them to take financial management oversight seriously to ensure the universities systems and processes provided value for money.

Making reference to the recent conflict and violent demonstration in the University of Education, Winneba over alleged mismanagement by some officials, the Minister charged the Council to take urgent steps to ensure that peace and stability was restored as soon as possible.

He asked them to deal with a number of outstanding grievances of certain individuals in the University to ensure harmony on the labour front.

“I also entreat you to consider setting a date for congregation as soon as possible. Thousands of young men and women remain at home, anxious to graduate in order to pursue employment or further studies,” he said.

The Minister asked tertiary institutions to expect large numbers of students to gain admission next year, with implications on halls of residence, lecture theatres, laboratories and other facilities as a result of the Free Senior High School policy.

Mr Kuenyehia, the Chairman of the UEW Governing Council, expressed gratitude to government for giving them an opportunity to contribute to national development through the educational sector.

He gave the assurance that they would work wholeheartedly to make a positive impact on the tertiary educational sector.

Professor Mireku, Chairman of the UDS Governing Council, on his part, said the Council was grateful to government for recognising the contribution of each member and believing in their capability.

He said they were willing to ensure that the entire Management, teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as students of the University contributed their quota towards realizing the vision of the institution.

GNA