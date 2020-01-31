news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the Deputy Minister in-charge of Technical, Vocational Education, and Training (TVET) is currently on a three-week familiarisation tour of all TVET institutes under the Ghana Education Service (GES).



The visit is to find out the state of the schools in terms of facilities and how well the existing facilities are put into good use.

She has so far toured schools in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Education and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the institutions visited in Accra were the Sacred Heart Technical Institute, Accra Technical Training Centre, Teshie Technical Training Centre, Tema Technical Institute, Ashaiman Technical Institute and Ada Technical Institute.

The schools toured in the Eastern Region were the Akwatia Technical Institute, St Paul’s Technical Institute, Koforidua Technical Institute, Abetifi Technical Institute, Amankwakrom Fisheries, Agriculture Technical Institute, St Mary’s Vocational Technical Institute, St Joseph’s Technical Institute and J.G Knol Vocational and Technical Institute.

The statement said the Deputy Minister’s next visit would be to schools in the Volta Region.

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, recently said government has invested over 500 million Euros into project in the TVET Sector.

The statement said currently, AVIC International of China and VACE of Austria were building and upgrading training workshops for all eight Technical Universities, two Polytechnics and 17 Technical and Vocational Institutes under GES.

“Planet One is modernizing and Upgrading 35 TVET Institutions (NVTI, OIC) and establishing two new foundry and machining centers in Kumasi and Accra,” it said.

The statement said the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts which include the construction of the state-of-the-art TVET institutions in all 16 regions of Ghana have been done and approval for phase one received, adding that; “It is against this background that the Deputy Minister had embarked on the visits to know the state of the schools.”

GNA