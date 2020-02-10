news, story, article

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey, GNA



Accra, Feb. 10, GNA - Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, on Monday donated educational materials to the Lisa Darwood Community School at New Powmu near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The materials, including note books, pens, school bags, sanitary pads, and story books, were donated under the Foundation’s Educating Linda Programme, an initiative to help brilliant but less privileged young girls to stay in school.

Dr Rasha Kelej, the Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, said the Programme was launched to enable the less privileged to pursue their dreams and reach their desired potentials.

“Many girls drop out of school due to the lack of basic necessities such as fees and uniforms, Merck Foundation will be supporting the education of some bright girls by providing scholarships and grants that can cater for their fees, uniforms and other essentials,” she said.

Dr Kelej, also the President of the Merck More Than a Mother Campaign, expressed the belief that countries became more powerful and prosperous when more girls were educated.

She, therefore, called on African leaders to work together to support girls to reach their potentials and enhance development of the Continent.

She encouraged girls to be prepared and dedicated to step into frontiers that were male dominated.

Mr David Boateng, the Founder of the Lisa Darwood Community School, commended the Foundation for the kind gesture and said the materials would help the girls stay in school.

GNA