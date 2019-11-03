news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Ada (G/A) Nov 3, GNA - McDan Foundation, an NGO in collaboration with Naana Adiki Adi I, the Queen Mother of Adibiawe of Ada has donated 15,000 branded exercise books to seven schools in the Ada community.

The branded exercise books contained educational information on drug abuse and menstruation for the pupils.

The communities are Amlakpo Basic school, Kopehame Basic School, Kadjanya Basic School, Lufanya Basic School, Togbloku Methodist School, Kawunor D/A Basic School and Alokpem Basic school.

The books were presented to the Ada East District Education Directorate to be delivered to the schools.

The donation, which started in 2017, forms part of the Foundation's mission of supporting quality education for the youth especially in the rural communities.

Mr Frank Ofosu Oduro, the Co-ordinator of MDF, who made the presentation on behalf of Dr Daniel McKorley, the Chairman of McDan Group of Companies encouarged the youth to be serious with their education in order to take advantage of the various opportunities ahead of them.

He also expressed the Foundation's appreciation to Naana Adi I for her noble initiative of improving the standard of education in the Ada community.

Mr McKorley pledged to build a six unit classroom block with modern facilities at Nuhalenya in the Ada West district.

The Queen Mother expressed her profound appreciation to the Foundation for the tremendous support to the people of Ada.

She reiterated the importance of education to the students and advised them to shun social vices like drug abuse and premarital sex.

Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobie, the Ada East District Chief Executive assured the community of government's determination to expand education infrastructure and urged the people to study hard to benefit from the free Senior High School.

Present at the event are Madam Ernestina Nyarko, the District Director of Education of Ada East and Mr Kelvin Atuguba of the Foundation.

GNA