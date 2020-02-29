news, story, article

Tamale, Feb. 29, GNA – An inter-school quiz competition has been held for six Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Northern Region as part of efforts to encourage learning amongst pupils.

The competition, which focused on subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, sanitation, child rights and current affairs, was also to engender healthy competition amongst pupils to exhibit their intellectual prowess as well as build their confidence to be assertive to get what they deserved in life.

The participating schools included Katariga JHS, Garizegu JHS, Zagyuri JHS, Nangbagu JHS, and Gbanyammi JHS in the Sagnarigu Municipality and Bognaayili JHS in the Kumbungu District, and they were each represented by three pupils.

After five rounds of the competition, Katariga JHS emerged winners with 74 points, followed by Garizegu JHS with 73 points, Zagyuri JHS came third with 67 points whilst Nangbagu JHS, Gbanyammi and Bognaayili JHS secured 48, 44 and 27 points in that order.

Each of the pupils, who represented the participating schools, took home a school bag, a mathematical set, up to 10 exercise books, and pens, whilst Katariga JHS also received 15 textbooks (five each in English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science) Garizegu JHS received 12 textbooks (four each in the three subjects) and Zagyuri JHS took nine textbooks (three each in the three subjects).

The competition was organised by Markaz Al Bishara, a non-governmental organization, with financial support from the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC), an international non-governmental organization.

Madam Patricia Gyan-Bassaw, Partner Programme Manager of Markaz Al Bishara, advised the pupils not to see the JHS as their last stop in education, and encouraged them to set high goals and work at attaining them to become responsible citizens.

Mr Fatawu Imoru, Social Welfare Officer at Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly commended the pupils for displaying high level of knowledge to answer the questions advising the schools to institutionalize such quiz competitions to encourage pupils to always learn.

Mr Mohammed Fuseini, Public Relations and Budget Officer at the Sagnarigu Municipal Education Office commended Markaz Al Bishara and CCFC for the initiative, and said it complemented government’s efforts to improve education outcomes in the country.

The participating pupils and their teachers were happy at the opportunity, saying, it would help to improve performance in their schools.





Markaz Al Bishara has been working in parts of the Northern Region for about 30 years and focusing on early childhood development, quality education and supporting the Ghana Education Service to improve on supervision at schools.

Aside education, Markaz Al Bishara also works in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, strengthening country institutions, child protection and gender equality, and its interventions currently cover 13 communities in the Sagnarigu and Gushegu Municipalities.

