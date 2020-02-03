news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Bognaayili (N/R), Feb 02, GNA - A three-unit classroom block with office, washrooms and changing room for girls, has been constructed for the Bognaayili D/A Junior High School (JHS) in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region to improve access to education in the area.

The facility, estimated at GHC268,000.00 and equipped with furniture and textbooks, is also to help improve the performance of the school children.

It was constructed by Markaz Al Bishara (MAB), a non-governmental organization (NGO), with funding support from the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC).

The Bognaayili D/A Primary School is a MAB-assisted facility and its products had to walk long distances to access JHS education in another community, a situation, the parents were unhappy about.

They, therefore, built a make-shift structure where the children started JHS education, and later approached MAB to help construct a permanent JHS block.

Madam Patricia Gyan-Bassaw, Partner Programme Manager of MAB, during the handing over of the JHS block to the community and authorities of the school at Bognaayili, commended the community members for their commitment, which ensured the successful completion of the project.

MAB has been working in parts of the Northern Region for about 30 years, focusing on early childhood development, quality education and supporting the Ghana Education Service (GES) to improve supervision at schools.

MAB’s partnership with CCFC started in 1997 and it has been spending 50 per cent of its budget on education to improve access and quality, and has so far constructed classroom blocks for 12 primary schools in the Gushegu and Sagnarigu Municipalities.

Aside education, it also works in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, strengthening country institutions, child protection and gender equality, and its interventions currently cover 13 communities in the Sagnarigu and Gushegu Municipalities.

Madam Gyan-Bassaw urged parents to keep their children in school and to provide their educational needs so that the investment made in terms of the construction of the JHS block would be worthwhile.

Madam Theresa Baveng, Programme Manager of CCFC, advised parents not to allow their daughters to go into head porterage because it was not good for their well-being, urging them to support the education of their children to enable them to attain their full potential.

Dr. Hamza Adam, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Agribusiness and Applied Economics, University for Development Studies, who represented the Chief of Bognaayili, at the event, assured that the community would protect the facility and to make sure that their children remained in school.

He appealed to the GES to send committed teachers to the school to intensify monitoring and supervision of teachers to improve teaching and learning in the area.

Mr Abdulai Salifu, Head Teacher at Bognaayili D/A JHS, thanked MAB for the project and pledged to go the extra mile to raise the school’s performance.

He announced that the first batch of pupils from the school, who sat for the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examinations, ranked first in the District.

GNA