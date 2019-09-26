news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Ho (VR), Sept. 26, GNA - Madam Carle Ansawoe, a member of the Ghana Library Association (GLA) has asked citizens to do away with perceptions that libraries were only for Students.

"The library does not leave anybody out in playing its roles. The library provides information to everybody, regardless of their age, social class and occupation. That is why we have five different types of libraries with each serving a specific role to a particular group, so libraries are not only for students," she said.

Madam Ansawoe was speaking on behalf of members of the Ghana Library Association at the seventh Library and Information Week celebration in Ho, in the Volta Region.

The celebration, which started from September 23, 2019, will end on September 27, 2019, where students from selected schools will be taken through the importance of libraries and other library activities.

She asked the general public not to be worried about the library subscription fees because there were other services of the library they could enjoy without subscribing.

Mr. Guy Amarteifio, the National Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Library Association also advised students to develop interest in getting "authentic" from the library and stop over reliance on social media with the emergence of fake news.

“There are a lot of information online but the library provides the right information. Every information heard can be authenticated in the library, not every information out there is true, use the library to find out if they are true or not since the library is an information oriented institution that provides answers”. Mr. Amarteifio said.

As part of the celebration, the Association, Ho branch, launched a campaign to use the media to inform the public on the importance of libraries and urging everyone to patronise libraries.

The one week celebration is on the theme: “Libraries: Your guide to answers.”

