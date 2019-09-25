news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA

Ho, Sept. 25, GNA - Mr Guy Amarteifio, Volta/Oti Regional Director, Ghana Library Authority, has said libraries were buildings stocked with information that guide and guard the public.

He said the institution provided the right information on matters concerning education, recreation and culture to people of all ages, gender, levels of education and must be revered.

Mr Amarteifio who was speaking at a sensitisation exercise for students of Ho Bankoe Evangelical Presbyterian Junior High School as part of the seventh Library and Information Week Celebration under the auspices of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) on the theme "Libraries: Your Guide to Answers" asked them to frequent the library as it complemented what they learnt in the classroom.

He said the library had trained personnel who were willing " to go through the pain to help you get the right books for the right information,” and must be made good use of.

Mr Amarteifio said “no human” could survive without information and that the library was not meant only for students but for anyone who needed information.

He said restocking the library was often undertaken depending on the needs of the users and that rare materials were kept for future references.

Mr Amarteifio said the library provided users with adequate and relevant source in all sphere, and was needed for the development of the nation.

He said the week-long exercise was being replicated in all libraries in the Region.

The celebration, which is from September 23 to 27, 2019 will showcase activities like reading clinics, book donations and library visits.

