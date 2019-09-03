news, story, article

Accra, Sept 3, GNA - There is the need to intensify the fight against examination malpractices, in order to preserve academic integrity.

This is because such malpractices get worse with time, as the quest for academic excellence increases.

Professor (Prof). Jonathan Fletcher, Dean, School of Education and Leadership, University of Ghana-Legon, said this at the Inter-Faculty Colloquium and Official Inauguration, of the Centre for Research and Engaged Scholarship (CARES), at the Valley View University-Dodowa.

He said to sustain academic integrity, it was important to identify and neutralise all key threats to such integrity.

Prof. Fletcher observed, that the highly competitive nature of the academic field, coupled with equally high expectations, among other factors, pressured some to indulge in examination malpractices at all levels of academic pursuit, which typified academic dishonesty.

He noted that with current technological advancement, some students also adopted sophisticated methods of cheating during exams, such as having access to answers, saved on basic gadgets like watches.

Prof. Fletcher said there was the need for exhaustive research to find the core reasons for academic dishonesty, in order to evolve a system that ensured integrity within the academia.

Prof Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State for Tertiary Education, who performed the official inauguration said research was key towards cultivating originality in intellectual integrity.

He noted that it was not ideal to adopt conclusions on western based research, which did not quite suite Ghana's unique circumstances.

Prof. Yankah urged the academia in Ghana and Africa as a whole, to strive towards producing credible research reports on their own which were in tune with their own unique circumstances.

