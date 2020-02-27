news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA - Lancaster University Ghana has appointed Professor Malcolm McIver as the new Provost and Chief Academic Officer.



Lancaster University Ghana (LUG) is a partnership between Lancaster University (LU) and Transnational Academic Group Ghana (TAG Ghana) for over 50 years Lancaster University has been providing World Class education to students across the world.

A statement issued in Accra by Nana Adjoa Appiah, Digital Marketing and Communications Officer, Lancaster University Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said the university holds top 10 positions in all major UK league tables and a global league table position inside the top 150 of all universities worldwide.

It said following a successful career in the Healthcare field, where he rose to the position of a General Manager of the large specialist hospital in the UK, Prof. McIver commenced his career in education as a Senior Lecturer at Homerton College of Health Studies in Cambridge.

The statement said for more than 10 years, the new Provost held a number of senior academic positions at several UK Universities and was a visiting Professor to a number of international institutions including the University of Washington.

It said although his professional background was in Health, it was during this time that his passion for education grew, leading to him being invited to join the University of Cambridge as the Lead Researcher on a (UK) Government funded research project into School Effectiveness and Teacher Sickness absence.

It said in 2000, Prof McIver received the highest rating from the Economic & Social Research Counsel for his PhD proposal to research School Effectiveness, undertaken at the University of Cambridge.

The statement said after successfully completing his Doctorate degree, he returned to education with the University of Hertfordshire, where he held a number of teaching and research positions in the Faculty of Health before being appointed the Project Lead for International Developments.

“As the Project Lead, he is responsible for developing and managing a range of programmes for delivery across Asia and South East Asia; a role that enabled him to pursue his joint passions of Education and Internationalisation,” it added.

In 2012, he was appointed as the University of Hertfordshire’s Director of Studies in Malaysia, with the responsibility of overseeing the management and delivery of the Universities’ undergraduate and postgraduate pathways to more than 3000 students across the region.

It said in the intervening years, Professor McIver has held a number of international positions, most notably with LeapEd Services as a Senior Designer for the Malaysian Governments School Transformation Programme, and the Head of Collaborative International Partnerships at the London School of Commerce.

Professor McIver was quoted in the statement as saying: “It is a great honour to be the new Provost of Lancaster University Ghana. The campus is still relatively new by University standards, but Lancaster University is one of the best-established and most prestigious universities in the world.”

Prof McIver’s appointment as Provost and Chief Academic Officer took effect on January 6, 2020, when he took over from Prof Anthony Jarvis, who had served in that position since November 2017.

GNA