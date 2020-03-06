news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi- Waiwso (W/N), March 6, GNA - Lamplighter Junior High School at Sefwi- Debeiso in the Bia West District of the Western North Region displayed a sterling performance to win the maiden Western North Regional inter districts Independence Quiz.

The quiz forms part of activities marking this year's Independence celebration.

In all, six schools participated in the grand final with Lamplighter JHS winning the competition with 65 points followed by Enchi RC Junior High School with 53 points and Watico Demonstration gaining 50 points to pick the third place position.





Life Educational Complex School took the fourth place with 49 points; Samatex Junior High School bagged 47 points for the fifth position; and Royal Academy School recorded 46 points to get the sixth position.

The Lamplighter JHS took home a brand new HP laptop with a printer while Enchi RC Junior High School took away a laptop with all the participating schools receiving text books, certificates, medals and plaques.

Mrs Mercy Emefa Boateng, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District Director of Education, who represented the Regional Director of Education, commended the organizers and participating schools for making the programme a success.

Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Western North Regional Minister, lauded the initiative and commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for introducing free Senior high school policy.

He appealed to Ghanaians to give the President another four years to do more.

Representatives from Chirano Gold Mines and Agroecom Company pledged to sponsor the programme and called on teachers to help build the confidence level of the pupils.

Mr Isaiah Kwarteng, Head Teacher for Bia Lamplighter Junior High School, applauded his pupils for making him and the school proud.

He advised them to study harder to excel in the BECE well so as to serve as role models in their communities.

GNA