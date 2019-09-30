news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA



Accra, Sept 30, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education in the La Dadekotopon Municipality (LaDMA) has held its annual quiz for basic schools within the municipality.

The yearly quiz competition dubbed “constitution quiz” aims at promoting the relevance of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana to citizens and to inculcate in the youth their civic responsibility.

This year’s competition, which was sponsored by the Member of Parliament of the area with support from the Municipal Assembly witnessed 34 basic schools, made up of 28 public schools and six private schools drawn from six circuits to compete for honours.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the relevance of the competition, Mrs Gloria Amarkai Kudo, the Municipal Director said it was to ensure that children, and the youth were abreast with provisions therein in the constitution that would enable them to become good citizens in the future.

She said it formed part of the commission’s efforts in ensuring that corruption was brought to its barest minimum eradicate the canker.

She expressed her gratitude to Mr Vincent Odotei Sowah, the MP of the area for his support to a worthy course.

“All these years, we have been looking for sponsorship and luckily this year the MP for La Dadekotopon came to our aid. In actual fact, the support was supposed to come in for the grand finale, so it was a surprise to us when he decided to join from the zonal competition.

“He has also promised that going forward, he will be supporting the competition and I think it is a good thing that has happened to us and a great achievement because it will go a long way in motivating the pupils to give out their best”, she stated.

Mr Odotei Sowah, on his part expressed his satisfaction over efforts made by the Commission to inculcate in the youth

He noted that investing in the youth was imperative if the country was to have bright leaders in the unforeseen future.

He said “we need our pupils to grow up not to be number crunchers, doing just the mathematics and the ICTs .We need them to grow up as good citizens, to know about the environment, the socio-political structures, the systems and the country and the various authorities in charge of the country to ensure they become responsible and all-round adults”.

He assured the Commission of his continuous towards educating the youth within the municipality as education remained a priority to him.

The competition saw six basic schools emerge winners of their respective circuits and qualified for the finals.

These included; Tenashie Junior High school from Manle-Dada Circuit, Emmaus Presby JHS, from Emmaus Circuit and Association Community Basic JHS from Airport Rangoon Circuit.

The rest included; Wireless ‘1’ JHS from Adobetor Circuit, Garrison JHS from Adjetey Circuit and 5BN JHS from Arakan Circuit.

The final is scheduled for November this year.

