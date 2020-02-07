news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Feb. 7, GNA - The La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly on Thursday commissioned a three-unit classroom block at the Aisha Bintu Khalifa Islamic School to facilitate studies in Adoteiman Zongo community.

The classroom block coming with an office and store, Madam Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said was necessitated by the lack of structure to contain the Junior High School pupils of the school, something she observed during a community visit a few months ago.





She noted that the Assembly was commitment to ensuring that the School become a school of excellence in the Municipality, adding, “Whatever it will take us to transform this school into a model Islamic school, we will do.”

The MCE said the Assembly took up the challenge to construct the facility to aid teaching and learning, because education was one of the key concerns of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo and that, as a representative of the President, it was not pleasant for her to see children at home, while school was in session.

She therefore urged Parents to ensure the enrollment of children, not allowing the young ones to stay at home, while studies were ongoing because it would not be helpful to society in the near future.

She said to ensure that teaching was not hampered after commissioning, the Assembly had stocked all the classrooms with desks to accommodate all levels of the JHS pupils.

Madam Afagbedzi urged Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development who was present at the occasion, to support girls and women in the Adoteiman Zongo community with capacity building and all interventions introduced by the government through his Ministry.





In response to the request made by the MCE, Dr Abdul-Hamid said his Ministry had noted the request and would take all the needed measures to ensure that the Adoteiman Zongo benefitted from all Government initiatives for Inner Cities and Zongos.

He commended the Municipality for the bold step taken to ensure the construction of the edifice, because it was an investment in the right direction because knowledge was an asset better than wealth.

He urged the Community to ensure that the facility provided were put into maximum use and also to ensure that it did not deteriorate to the detriment of the unborn generations.

Dr Abdul-Hamid urged the community to resists any attempt by any individual to initiate them into any act of violence especially as this year was an election.

Mr Boniface Abubakar Saddique, the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency and Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, said the classroom was a very important landmark because Zongo was full knowledge, but lacked facilities.





He said Zongoes have become central part of communities in the country, showing the assimilation into the system, hence the need for the Zongo people to also take knowledge acquisition serious.

Mr Saddique commended the President for his initiative in making education accessible to every child in the country through the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy, adding that the new classroom block would enhance enrollment in the community.

He urged Community members, the Parent and Teachers of the School, the Education Directorate and all relevant to ensure the regular maintenance of the facility, so that it be of benefit to the next generation.

Madam Felicia Nkansah, the Municipal Director of Education, commended the MCE for promising and delivering to ensure smooth education in the area, adding that it will go a long to improve education in the Municipality.

GNA