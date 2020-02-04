news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Feb.04, GNA - Kumasi Technical University has elevated 28 of its academic programmes to Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech) Degree as part of preparations to receive additional students next academic year following the upgrade.

The move is to create opportunity for the many students who would be enrolled next academic year following the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy.

Professor Nana Osei-Wusu Achaw, the Vice Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University, who announced this at the University’s 15th Congregation, said elevation of the programmes would help students have varied degree course options.

A total of 2,653 students made up of 1,763 males and 870 females, were awarded with degrees, diplomas and certificates.

The University is already running five graduate programmes in Water and Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Health Statistics, Environmental Statistics, and Financial Statistics.

Prof. Osei-Wusu Achaw said management was currently seeking authorisation from the National Council for Tertiary Education to start the upgraded programmes next academic year.

These advanced courses, he explained, were part of plans to inching closer to the full attainment of the University’s Mandate - training of advanced skilled personnel and pursuing innovative research at the highest levels.

He added that the Technical University was also re-designing its programmes curricula to stay relevant in the national and global competitive markets.

In the area of technical education and training for the informal sector, he said the University had obtained certification from the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training to run its voucher programmes in four skill areas.

These are Garments Making, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Repairs and Welding and Fabrications.

Professor Osei-Wusu Achaw appealed to the Government to expedite the clearance processes to enable the recruitment of more staff to fill existing vacancies in the school.

In the last six years, he said; “We have lost through retirement and resignation over 200 of our staff, yet we have not been given the clearance by government to replace these staff.”

“Additionally, and especially, with our conversion into a Technical University, we have introduced new programmes, which necessitates that more hands are recruited to support our work.”

GNA