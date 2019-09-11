news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), Sept. 11, GNA - Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, Member of Parliament for Krachi East Constituency in the Oti Region has presented teaching and learning materials to school children in Dambai.

They include books, pencils, pens, play mats, play cards and biscuits.

The MP who is also the Chief Executive of Smiling Heart Foundation, a non-governmental organization said the items were to motivate the children to learn.

Mr Gyato made the donation during a tour of some schools in the Constituency to mark this year's "My first day at school."

The MP said without proper teaching and learning materials, the nation's quest for achieving quality education would be a mirage.

He emphasised government's commitment to improve the conditions of teachers and advised children to take their studies seriously to enable them become responsible future leaders.

The MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, urged all to support government's “come back to school campaign," initiative to support and encourage children of school going age to remain in school.

GNA