Kpone (GAR), Sept. 10, GNA - Mr. Solomon Tettey Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kpone Katamanso, has toured selected schools in the municipality on the first day of the new academic year.



The MCE distributed items including books, pencils and toffees to pupils?.

Addressing the media after the tour, Mr.Tettey Appiah explained that, the future of the country depended on the quality of education the country gave to the children and called on all well meaning Ghanaians to invest in education for a better future.

According to him, visiting schools on the first day of reopening was an annual ritual the municipal Assembly did.

The MCE further called on parents and all stakeholders? to assist the government nurture responsible citizens through quality education.

Mr Dickson Walanyo Klu , Kpone Katamanso Municipal Director of Education, on his part, said the new academic year would be very challenging, saying that teachers would have to be more innovative and commited to the teaching profession due to the new educational curriculum introduced by the government.

Mr. Klu added that, the teachers had been trained and given the needed support to impact knowledge into the pupils with a call on government to promptly assist the teachers.

"We are ready for the new challenge and I'm hopeful we shall deliver," he added.

The Ghana News Agency observed that most pupils were enthused to be in school on the first day whereas? some schools recorded very low turnouts on the first academic day.

