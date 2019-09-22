news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Kpando (V/R) Sept. 22, GNA - Mr Elvis Djampoh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kpando over the weekend said Kpando Technical Institute was noted for excellence and challenged students of the Institute to build on that past glory.

"This Institute has produced many generals in the Army and given solid foundation to many professionals and you must build on this and put yourselves on a higher pedestal," he said.

The MCE said this at the unveiling of signage and third homecoming of the Kpando Technical Institute Old Students Association-KPANTOSA.

He asked the students to take "basic trainings" in the Institute serious and be inspired by its positive rating as among the best in the country to do exploits.

Mr Djampoh said technical and vocational education remains the key to addressing youth unemployment and urged the students to make good use of their time.

He said expectations were high and challenged them to endeavour to make their parents and the Institute proud.

The signage, said to be made of granite is estimated at GHC 22,000.00 and sponsored by KPANTOSA.

Major Rtd. Paul Amega, Chairman of KPANTOSA, in a speech read on his behalf, said the gesture was to give back to the Institute.

He commended members of the Association for supporting the initiative expected to motivate the students to achieve academic excellence.

The Chairman urged the students to be innovative and raise the flag of the Institute high above other technical schools.

He expressed the readiness of KPANTOSA to build the school, help with infrastructure and learning materials and called for commitment from the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Maj. Rtd. Amega asked the staff to give the needed support to management to turn the fortunes of the Institute round.

Madam Enyonam Amafugah, Acting Principal of the Institute, in a speech read on her behalf, said the Institute was grateful for the love shown by KPANTOSA over the years and asked the old students to help instill discipline in the students.

The three-day homecoming had a candle light procession through the principal streets of Kpando, excursions and a borborbor night among others.

GNA