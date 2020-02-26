news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Kpachi (N/R), Feb. 26, GNA - A three-unit classroom block with an office and a store have been constructed for the Kpachi Primary School in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region to improve access to education in the area.

The facility has been equipped with 90 dual desks, four armchairs for teachers, four tables and four cupboards.

The existing four-unit classroom block of the School, which was in a poor state, has also been renovated to ensure safety of the pupils as well as enhance teaching and learning in the area.

The construction and furnishing of the three-unit classroom block with an office and a store as well as the renovation of the old block, estimated at GH¢225,308.44, were undertaken by the Baptist Child Development Programme (BCDP) with funding support from the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC).

The BCDP undertook the projects in view of the fact that there was inadequate classroom space at the School, and classes were held under trees for some of the pupils, whilst others combined two classes in one classroom, a situation, which was impacting negatively on education outcomes in the area.





Reverend Jonas Nantomah, Board Chairman of BCDP, during the inauguration of the classroom block on Tuesday, said basic education and child protection formed the basis for higher academic, physical and social achievements in human development, hence the decision to undertake the projects.

Reverend Nantomah, therefore, entreated members of the community to maintain the facility to serve children in the area for quality education and improved outcomes.

Hajia Abiba Saaka, Kumbungu District Director of Education, called on chiefs and opinion leaders to sensitise members of the community to enroll their children in school.

Hajia Saaka said the Directorate’s encouraging measures to ensure that teachers were regular in school, was yielding positive results and gave the assurance to continue to monitor and supervise schools and teachers in the area to deliver quality education to children.

Madam Theresa Baveng, Programme Manager of CCFC, advised parents to provide the basic educational needs of their children to encourage them to remain in school and concentrate on their studies.

Kpachilana Abdulai Laryo, Chief of Kpachi, who was represented during the event, thanked BCDP and CCFC for providing the facility, which he said would greatly enhance teaching and learning in the area to ensure that children in the area did well in school.

The BCDP is a Church based non-governmental organisation (NGO) established by the Ghana Baptist Convention through its Tamale First Baptist Church. Since the year 2000, BCDP has been receiving funding support from the CCFC, an international NGO, to implement various interventions.

The BCDP’s intervention areas include health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, and sustainable livelihood, and it currently operates in the Tolon, Kumbungu and Central Gonja Districts.

GNA