Accra, Jan. 31, GNA - The Kotokuom community, a farming community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, has benefitted from AirtelTigo’s “Yen Nkosuo Nti” initiative aimed at supporting education in disadvantaged communities in the Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions.



A statement issued in Accra by Mr Michael Sarpong Bruce, the Head of Corporate Affairs, AirtelTigo said through the initiative, the telecommunication company was constructing a new 6-unit classroom block, headmaster’s office and furniture for pupils and teachers for the oldest school in the community, Kotokuom R/C Primary School.





It said the project was a demonstration of the company’s commitment for the people in the community and contribution to national development.

It said the decision by the company to build a new structure has become a source of great joy to members of the community.

The school has not seen any renovation since it was built 70 years ago and this has resulted in gradual deterioration of the school building.

The school currently has a population of about 263 pupils and the authorities envisage that enrolment will drastically increase after the construction of the new class room block.

The Odikro of Kotokuom, Nana Kwaku Boah pledged his total commitment to the efficient management and maintenance of the school block after completion.

GNA