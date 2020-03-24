news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, March 24, GNA - The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will from March 30-April 13, this year, embark on a massive fumigation exercise to sanitize facilities on the campus.

Areas to be fumigated include the main administration block and library, lecture halls, laboratories, halls of residence, amongst others.

The exercise is being done as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) disease.

A statement signed by Mr. Andrews Kwasi Boateng, the Registrar, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, directed all KNUST administrative and professional staff, with the exception of staff rendering essential services, to stay away from office with effect from Wednesday, March 25.

It said the teaching staff may continue to work from home and interact with their students online.

“They should ensure that there are regular and timely assignments to students in order for them to submit same on time,” the statement said.

It advised the teaching staff to make use of the University’s virtual classroom, which has been equipped to handle all online-based academic activities.

GNA