Accra, Sept 4, GNA - The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's (KNUST) University Hall's (Katanga) Executive Council for the 2019/20 academic year has appealed to members of the hall to remain calm.



A statement issued by the Katanga Executive Council, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency recounted that upon assuming office, they promised to work assiduously to resolve problems confronting their great Hall; topmost among the issues was the conversion of the hall to a mixed hall.

"We wish to assure the entire Katanga fraternity that concrete and pragmatic steps are being taken to arrive at a decision that will be in the best of interest of all fellows," it said.

"We therefore, wish to appeal to all fellows to act cautiously and with maximum care as we await the final decision of the Chancellor and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following a meeting that was held by the Chancellor and all relevant stakeholders on this matter."

The Executive Council according to the statement, debunked rumours or that the University Hall (Katanga) had now been converted to an “all-female Hall”; with a female population of 100 per cent.

"We are, however, pursuing extensive discussions with the appropriate authorities of the Hall and the University to arrive at amicable solutions in tandem with the protocols being laid down by the Chancellor.

"Thus, we urge all fellows and sympathizers of the University Hall to remain calm, as our actions and inactions may implicitly or explicitly affect all efforts geared at finding an appropriate long lasting solution to the matter at hand," it stated.

"The Executive Council is always poised and will rest not in fulfilling its mandate as the mouthpiece of residents and all affiliates of the Hall."

