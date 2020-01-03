news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 03, GNA - The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Medicine and Dentistry (KSMD) students’ debate team has won the 2019 annual inter-medical schools public speaking competition trophy.



A statement issued by the KNUST and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the school beat five other Universities in Ghana to grab the 2019 annual trophy.

It said this year’s event; the ninth edition was held at the University of Ghana School of Medicine and Dentistry Auditorium, Korle-Bu, Accra.

It noted that the Debate Competition saw teams from the Schools of Medical Sciences from KNUST, University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Accra College of Medicine, University of Health and Allied Sciences and University for Development Studies, to compete against each other on the topic: "Which costs society more? Physical illness or mental illness”? The statement said it was a crucial topic for policy makers, hospital management boards and doctors.

"Presenting the plaque to the Vice Chancellor, the Dean of KSMD, stated that the aim of the programme was to promote Psychiatry amongst Health Practitioners and to de-stigmatise and popularise Psychiatry in the Medical field."

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice Chancellor, KNUST, on behalf of the Management of the University, thanked the students for sparing time to prepare themselves to win the competition and stated that it was gratifying to have students bringing successes to the University.

He hoped that the students would climb the ladder to international competitions and bring more laurels to the University.

The Inter-Medical Schools Debate is an annual programme, instituted in 2010 and organised by Prof Vincent Agyapong’s Professional Corporation in collaboration with St Patrick’s Hospital in Dublin, Ireland. Traditionally, the winners of this inter-medical schools’ debate are sponsored to travel to St Patrick’s Hospital for a one-month practical training in psychiatric practice in the western world.

The statement said the principal speaker, Albert Gyato and his supporting speaker, Christine Boahene, would therefore, embark on this trip in September 2020.

It said in appreciation of their victory, the Vice Chancellor promised to give them additional financial support during their stay in Dublin.

Dr Emma Adjaottor, the Head of Department of Behavioural Sciences acknowledged the enormous support in different forms from the Provost, CHS, the Dean and Vice Dean of SMD.

She also commended the great work done by Dr Frimpong-Manso Addo and Dr Ruth Owusu-Antwi, lecturers of the department and Dr J. P. Omuojine, Dr F. Oppong and Dr C. Otu-Ansah of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for their input in achieving the victory.

GNA